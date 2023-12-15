Farmers farming at or above 150kg N/ha in the year of application or the preceding year are ineligible to apply for LESS equipment from 1 January 2024. \ Donal O' Leary

While the announcement on Friday 15 December that tranche two of TAMS 3 is set to be extended, applying may still be a time-sensitive issue in regards to TAMS application under LESS.

Tranche three of TAMS 3 is set to run from 18 December 2023 until close of business on 11 April 2024.

The most time-sensitive issue relating to applications is that of low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) equipment for farmers.

The Department reminded applicants on its press release on Wednesday of the changes to the terms and conditions of the LESS Scheme.

Farmers in derogation (producing over 170kg N/ha) are not eligible for grant aid for LESS equipment, but this will also be looked at retrospectively, in that farms that were operating in a derogation on the year of application or the year preceding it being ineligible.

Applicants

Applicants farming below 170kg N/ha are eligible for LESS equipment in 2023, with this set to drop from 1 January 2024.

Applicants farming at or above 150kg N/ha (as defined under Statutory Instrument 113/2022) in the year of application or the preceding year are ineligible to apply for LESS equipment in 2024.

From 1 January 2025, applicants farming at or above 130kg N/ha in the year of application or the preceding year are ineligible to apply for LESS equipment.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Applications for LESS, which are submitted in advance of this date, will be based on the terms and conditions that exist at that time.”

What this would essentially mean is farmers that farmed below 150kg N/ha in 2023 and 2022 but were going to be above this figure in 2025 could apply under TAMS 3 tranche three before 1 January and still see their application as being eligible.