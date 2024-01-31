The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has committed to starting ACRES co-operation payments in February. \ Donal O'Leary

All farmers must receive their ACRES payments this February, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has insisted.

The INHFA claimed that the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue assured the farm body at a meeting in December that delayed ACRES payments would be delivered in February.

INHFA vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald said the delay in payments came as a “hammer blow” to farmers, particularly the 18,000 in ACRES co-operation areas.

“As we move into February, it is vital that payments are issued to all farmers in ACRES co-operation, and to those farmers in ACRES general that have still not received any payment,” Fitzgerald said.

“We are also calling for full 100% payment to issue in February as farmers have waited long enough,” he added.

Around €100m in payments is due to be paid to 18,000 farmers under the ACRES co-operation stream, with over €50m due to be paid to ACRES general farmers. As of last week, over 28,000 farmers were awaiting an ACRES payment.

Although Minister McConalogue confirmed that the Department of Agriculture will begin issuing ACRES co-operation payments in February, he did not commit to having all scheme members paid by March.

Timeline

Sinn Féin has also called on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to set a timeline for paying the 28,000 farmers who have still to receive ACRES payments.

Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane called on Minister McConalogue to explain the payment delays and commit to a timeline for outstanding ACRES payments.