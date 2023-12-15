There is a new closing date for tranche two of TAMS 3. \ Brendan Lynch

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that tranche two of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) will now close on 19 January 2024.

The tranche had been due to close to applications this Friday 15 December.

The extension is to “facilitate the timely processing of applications received since the tranche opened in July, particularly for those who need to carry out urgent works in early 2024,” the Minister said.

He said it acknowledges concerns expressed by advisers about the time required to fully complete applications currently on hand.

Authorisations

“I would draw particular attention to the requirement to have the necessary authorisations submitted to my Department in a timely manner.

“In this regard, all authorisations should be submitted by advisers by 5 January 2024 in order to ensure that applications can, in turn, be fully submitted by the new deadline of 19 January,” he said.

Advisers and farmers are reminded that tranche three of TAMS 3 will close for applications on Friday 12 April 2024, as previously advised.

