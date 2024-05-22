Farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) should now have received correspondence by post and via their agfood.ie account, informing them about the mandatory training and furnishing them with a pin code that will be needed to access it.

The online training course is now live and must be completed by 15 November 2024. There will also be a number of in-person training events held later in the year, but for the majority of applicants the most straightforward option will be the online training option.

The highest volume of queries received by the Department concern gaining access to the training with some farmers trying to login without activating their account. The first time that you try to login (www.sceptraining.ie), you will be asked to activate your account.

This can be completed by entering your herd number and the pin code supplied in your SCEP training letter.

At this stage you will be asked to create a password of six to 12 characters in length. The password created should be recorded in a safe place as from then on you will need your herd number and password to access the training portal. The pin code is only required at the outset to activate your account.

Here is a step-by-step guide on activating your account.

How to activate account

1. Select ‘Activate account’.

2. Enter your ‘herd number’ as well as your ‘PIN number’. This will be in the letter you received in the post and in your Agfood account. Select ‘continue’.

3. Enter a custom password for your account, this must be six to 12 characters and numbers. It cannot contain spaces, special characters or emojis.

4. Choose a security question and then provide an answer. Ensure that you do this accurately because if you lose your login details we will need this to assist you.

5. Enter an email address, unique to you that you have access to.

6. Select ‘continue’ to complete your account activation.

7. You can now continue to log in to the SCEP learning portal using your herd number and the password you have just created.

Compatible devices

A number of questions also relate to devices which can be used to access the training and in particular browsers that work best. Training can be completed on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or your phone. The Department advises that the best browsers to use for optimal experience are Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. It advises farmers experiencing access issues on one browser to try another.

“Safari browser on iPhone, iPads and other Apple devices can be used to access the training, but it may be necessary to deactivate a setting on your Safari settings to access full functionality of the training”.

The following steps should be taken to turn off ‘prevent cross-site tracking’ temporarily, whilst accessing the training on Safari:

Safari on iOS

1. Open phone settings.

2. Select the Safari app.

3. Scroll down to ‘privacy and security’.

4. Make sure ‘prevent cross-site tracking’ is off.

5. Return to the Safari browser app.

Safari on macOS

1. Open the Safari menu.

2. Select settings.

3. Select the privacy tab.

4. Make sure ‘prevent cross-site tracking’ is not ticked.

5. Close the settings window.

Helpline contacts

Support is available for any farmer who needs help in accessing the online training by contacting support@sceptraining.ie, or call 074-970-7756.

For general queries on the SCEP training or the SCEP programme, contact the Department’s helpdesk by phone at 057-867-4422, or by email at scep@agriculture.gov.ie

Other timely reminders

To maximise your payment under the programme each year, you should fully comply with the five actions under the programme, as summarised below.

1. At least 80% of calves should be sired by a four/five-star eligible bull/eligible AI in year two.

2. Re the female replacement strategy the next date for compliance is 31 October 2025, at which stage 65% are eligible females that are genotyped four/five stars.

3. Genotype at least 70% of your yearly reference number, without repetition, and submit to the labs by 30 November 2024.

4. Weigh at least 80% of calves born on the holding, and their dams, (up to a maximum of their yearly reference number) and submit the weights to ICBF by 1 November 2024.

5. Complete surveys for all calves born on the holding, and their dams, and submit these as early as possible and no later than 15 February 2025.