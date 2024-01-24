33% of applications have been approved to date, with 4% rejected and 2% withdrawn.

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) applications are now being approved at the rate of over 500 applications per week, Department of Agriculture figures show.

The total volume of applications approved on the 9 January was listed as 1,761, with the most recent figures released on 22 January showing this figure has jumped by 1,023 to 2,784 applications approved, representing 33% of all 8,203 applications.

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme continues to lead the way in approval numbers, with 968 approvals from 2,050 applications.

Applications received

The Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme has seen approval numbers rise from 100 up to 284, though this figure only represents 11% of the total applications received under the scheme.

The Women Capital Investment Scheme, which has the third lowest application rate across the 10 TAMS schemes, has seen only 10 of the 259 applications received approved, representing just shy of 4% of the applications.

In total, 349 applications have been rejected (4%), 171 withdrawn (2%) while the remaining 4,899 applications are currently being processed (59%).