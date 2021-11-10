The new flagship agri-environment scheme called the Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) will operate through two entry options – a general entry route whereby farmers can opt to select a range of measures for individual farmers and a Co-operation Project (CP) option, which is available to farmers in defined high-priority geographical areas.
The latter option will require farmers to work together with the assistance of a local CP team who will assist in the implementation of the scheme at local level.
