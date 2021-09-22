Poots also spoke about the unacceptable and unworkable nature of the NI Protocol.

Northern Ireland’s (NI) Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced that farm businesses are set to benefit from an additional £15m.

The boost comes on top of a permanent 4.3% uplift in the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) payments worth £8m, which the Minister announced last year.

“I’m pleased to announce today that I have decided to supplement the Basic Payment Scheme budget by £15.49m this year,” Poots said.

“This means that each farm business will see the value of their payments increase by 6.29%, or approximately £800.

“This will be a welcome boost and is vitally important given the ongoing increases in the cost of farm inputs,” announced Poots.

Speaking to key industry stakeholders at a reception at the Balmoral Show, Poots said the additional money would be paid out next month.

NI Protocol and environment

Turning to the NI Protocol, the Minister said that he has done everything possible to ensure the UK and EU decision makers fully understand the consequences of the current arrangements.

It is clearly evident that current arrangements are disrupting our normal trade processes

He told stakeholders: “Alongside a global pandemic, this year my department also had the challenge of maintaining the flow of agri food goods, plants and animals from Great Britain to NI through our ports, following the unacceptable and unworkable nature of the NI Protocol.

“It is clearly evident that current arrangements are disrupting our normal trade processes, creating barriers to the free movement of goods, including plants, trees, cereal seeds, pets as well as breeding livestock within the UK, and placing unnecessary and unacceptable burdens on both my department and businesses alike,” he insisted.

Well-meaning but ill-thought solutions threaten the viability of our agri-food industry

Poots also spoke on climate change in his address: “Climate change is an issue which causes many farmers concern. Well-meaning but ill-thought solutions threaten the viability of our agri-food industry.

“To wipe out 30% of our manufacturing industry, our largest exports, a £5bn industry employing over 100,000 people is lunacy. Farming with investment and support can continue to provide food for growing world demand in harmony with the environment.

I intend to publish a draft strategy for consultation in the near future

“To meet our commitments to reduce emissions and tackle climate and environmental challenges, I have prioritised the development of a Green Growth Strategy, which my department is leading on, on behalf of the NI Executive.

“I intend to publish a draft strategy for consultation in the near future to align with the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26), with a final agreed strategy to be in place for March 2022.

“An integral element of this strategy must include using waste streams from agriculture to provide energy and at the same time tackle other environmental challenges has real potential.”

Most important agricultural policy

Poots also told guests that his recently published Future Agricultural Policy Framework Portfolio document was the single most important agricultural policy development in the past 50 years.

Poots promised that, through on-farm investment, he would continue to support the willingness of farmers and growers to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of their businesses.

As we have proven over the last 100 years, agriculture is adaptive and resilient to change

He concluded that agriculture in NI has a positive future.

“The industrial revolution played a huge part in our economic prosperity, the future is an evolution in green agriculture through innovation,” he said

“As we have proven over the last 100 years, agriculture is adaptive and resilient to change. The next 100 years will be no different.

“My role is to encourage, even drive the agenda and support the next revolution,” he added.