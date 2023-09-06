Routine surveillance of TB in roadkill badgers has been ongoing in NI for many years.

Quality assurance checks on the results from DAERA’s surveillance of TB in roadkill badgers have revealed some anomalies in the data from 2022.

After undertaking a review, a Department spokesperson has confirmed the infection rate is lower than the 26.7% originally reported by the Irish Farmers Journal in the edition dated 20 May 2023.

“In 2022, 442 badgers were collected throughout NI as part of DAERA’s ongoing roadside collection and testing of dead badgers.

“Of the 442 badgers collected, 411 were in a condition suitable for laboratory testing. Ninety-four of the badgers tested were confirmed positive for bovine TB, which equates to a rate of 22.9%,” said the DAERA spokesperson.

Well ahead of 16%

Despite the revision downwards, the rate of TB infection in roadkill badgers in 2022 is still well ahead of the 16% reported in 2021 and the 14% from 2020.

The increase in badger TB coincided with a sharp rise in infection rates in cattle during 2022.

