A price gap close to 40p/kg exists on prime cattle processed either side of the Irish border.

Finished cattle prices in NI are running close to 40p/kg ahead of those on offer at abattoirs in the Republic of Ireland (ROI).

According to official price reports from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for the week ending 5 November, U3 grade steers processed at local plants averaged 439.9p/kg.

In contrast, prime steers in ROI averaged 401.9p/kg, equating to a £148 differential on a 390kg carcase.

For U3 grade heifers, prices at NI factories averaged 445.1p/kg compared to 407.7p/kg south of the border, a £131 differential on a 350kg carcase.

The widest gap was recorded for O3 grading steers, with the NI average at 427.2p/kg, which was 47.6p/kg ahead of the equivalent ROI price.

Trend reversed

The gap between beef prices on both sides of the Irish border has been widening for several weeks and is a complete reversal of the market trends from five months ago.

Back in mid-June, U3 heifers processed at ROI plants were returning 470p/kg compared to 450p/kg at local factories, while Irish steers were making 13p to 14p/kg more than those processed in NI.

However, by early July, the price gap quickly closed and NI factories moved ahead on price later that month. By mid-September the difference was generally in the range of 10p/kg to 20p/kg. It has widened significantly since then.

Britain

While local factories are paying more than their counterparts in ROI, they still lag behind prices being paid in Britain.

For the week ending 5 November, LMC price reports show U3 steers in Scotland averaged 461.9p/kg, with 452p to 456p/kg being paid across England and Wales. On average, it is a difference of 17p/kg, increasing to 22p/kg for R4 grades.

Across all price-reported heifers, the gap is 11p/kg, while for young bulls it is 17.6p/g. Similar differences were apparent in November 2021.

Cull cows

Traditionally, NI factories would have been competitive buyers of cull cows, and this time last year the NI average for cows was 15p/kg ahead of that in Britain.

However, that trend has been reversed, with LMC data showing NI prices currently 21.1p/kg behind the average from Britain. In mid-September 2022 that difference stood at 15p/kg.

Read more

€200/head beef price gap opens up