The bovine TB herd incidence rate in NI has crept above 10% for the first time in 20 years.

The latest bovine TB figures published by DAERA for November 2022 put the 12-month rate (which is defined as the number of new herd breakdowns as a proportion of herds tested) at 10.14%, up from 9.95% in the previous month.

The highest rates are in the areas covered by Newtownards and Coleraine veterinary offices, both of which are over 13%, followed by Ballymena, Enniskillen and Omagh, all of which are over 10%.

The high incidence of new infections translates into big numbers of cattle being removed as reactors at TB tests.

In the 11 months to November 2022 a total of 15,583 cattle have been removed as TB reactors at a test, up 20% on the same period in 2021 and 33% ahead of the 2020 figure.

A total of 2,783 herds in NI have had at least one reactor at a test during the 11-month period.