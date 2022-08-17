At the Beltex society sale at Borderway Mart, Lurg Grand Slam ET sold for 45,000gns to two Irish breeders, Brian Matthews, Tullamore and Gary Beacom, Fivemiletown.

Breeders from NI were among those paying the top prices at the Beltex sheep society premier sale at Borderway Mart on 11 and 12 August.

At the sale, 12 shearling rams made five-figure prices, with 575 sold to average £1,865, while 131 ram lambs sold at an average of £2,044.

Leading the sale was Lurg Goliath ET offered by Alan Miller, Inverurie, which made 50,000gns. His full brother, Lurg Grand Slam ET, sold for 45,000gns to two Irish breeders, Brian Matthews, Tullamore and Gary Beacom, Fivemiletown.

David Brown, Bessbrook, paid 8,000gns for Ardstewart Gee Whiz ET, shown by W & A McCrabbe, Raphoe.

In the ram lamb section, Kinawley breeder Matthew Burleigh bought the second prize animal, Muirton High and Mighty ET for 16,000gns, while Elizabeth and William McAllister from Kells paid 14,000gns for Edendiack Hitman ET.

Shearling ewes

Later in the sale Matthew Burleigh recouped some of his outlay, receiving 8,000gns for Matt’s Hercules ET, while Gary Beacom was among the top prices for shearling ewes, receiving 3,000gns and 2,800gns.

