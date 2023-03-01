Almost 33,000 hectares was under cereals in NI during 2022. \ Donal O'Leary

The total area of NI farmland that was sown in cereals increased by 7% last year, taking it to the highest level seen since 2014.

New figures published by DAERA show that 32,681ha was under cereals during 2022, an increase of 2,174ha when compared to the year previous.

The area of spring barley was up 4% to 13,353ha, winter barley increased by 8% to 8,604ha, wheat rose by 12% to 8,625ha and the area sown in oats was up 5% to 1,973ha.

Areas of potatoes (3,286ha), crop silage (3,936ha) and forage maize (1,850ha) were relatively unchanged year on year. Overall, the total area of cropland was up 4% to 48,139ha.

Dairy and sucklers

The figures from DAERA’s June agricultural census show there was little change in the total numbers of both dairy and suckler cows in NI last year. Dairy cow numbers eased back by 0.5% to 316,775 head, while sucklers were down 0.3% to 246,240 head.

There were bigger changes elsewhere, with the total number of breeding ewes increasing by 3% to 997,227 head, which is its highest level since 2005.

There was also a 3% increase in the pig sector, with total pig numbers rising to a 40-year high of 738,540 head.

By contrast, poultry numbers dropped by 16% to an eight-year low of 20.6m.

DAERA stated that a “combination of economic and animal health factors” is driving change in the sector, not least the ongoing threat of avian influenza.

The largest drop in poultry was in broilers, where total numbers fell by 25% year on year to 11.9m.

Laying birds saw a 6% increase, while birds categorised as “other poultry”, such as ducks and turkeys, declined by 73%.