A number of representatives from dairy co-ops and industry bodies have questioned our lead story from last week (edition dated 3 December 2022) which highlighted a 5p/l price gap between NI and the Republic of Ireland (ROI) over the last 12 months.

The comparison, which is based on official data reported by DAERA and by authorities in ROI to the European Commission, showed that NI milk price has averaged 40.69p/l over the last 12 months, compared to 45.71p/l in ROI.

As reported in the article, ROI does produce higher quality milk than NI, and based on typical price increments in NI, this would account for around 1.5p/l of the price gap.

A spokesperson for Dale Farm highlighted that the co-op has higher butterfat and protein percentages than the NI average. Over the period, Dale Farm paid an average of 41.70p/l, which is over 1p/l more than the NI figure quoted. A representative from Lakeland Dairies said that the company pays a balanced price on either side of the Irish border that is fair to all suppliers.

