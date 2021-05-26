The most recent milk price indicator for Northern Ireland eased slightly to 32.25p/l.

The latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the UFU stands at 32.25p/l, a slight drop from 32.3p/l at the outset of the May.

Despite a negative GDT event last week, European commodity markets remain strong with the weekly Dutch auctions returning higher prices for powder and butter.

The MPI has consistently held above 30p/l since the beginning of February 2021, a trend last seen back in 2017.

British milk hits an early season peak

Milk production in Britain appears to have reached peak production earlier than normal as the volumes delivered for processing are now in decline week on week.

According to market analysts at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), production was down 0.3% by mid-May and 0.4% below forecasted production.

The early production peak is attributed to prolonged dry weather in April and unseasonably low grass growth.

Calf registrations

Meanwhile, AHDB analysis also shows that calves born to a dairy dam increased by 5.3%, or 22,392 animals, during the first quarter of 2021 when compared to Q1 of last year.

Based on historical figures, Q1 birth registrations to a dairy dam is at its highest level for 10 years in Britain and around 7.5% above the five year average.

