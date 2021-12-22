There are 106,053 dairy heifers in NI under 12 months, which is 10% higher than 2020 levels. \ Philip Doyle

The number of dairy cows in NI is at a record high and is set to increase further, the latest figures from DAERA indicate.

In June 2021, there were 318,372 dairy cows recorded in DAERA’s agricultural census, up 2% year on year and 0.4% above the previous high point seen in 2016.

Further growth in the NI dairy herd is expected as the latest figures show there are 95,949 dairy heifers on the ground aged between 12 and 24 months, up 9% year on year. There are also 106,053 dairy heifers under 12 months, 10% higher than 2020 levels.

Aside from more dairy cows being on farms and having calves, the wider use of sexed semen on local dairy farms in recent years is a key factor driving the increased number of replacement stock.

Livestock numbers rose across almost all grazing livestock groups in the DAERA census.

There are also more male cattle on the ground, with the 12- to 24-month bracket up 8% and males aged under 12 months up 5% when compared to June 2020

This includes the NI suckler herd, which stood at 246,956 head in June 2021.

That is a 1% increase year on year, and while it is the first rise in suckler numbers in NI since 2016, the 2021 total is still the second lowest seen since 1988.

However, numbers could increase further in 2022, with suckler-bred heifers aged between 12 and 24 months running 7% higher than 2020 levels and females under 12 months up 4% year on year.

Other livestock

The breeding ewe flock in NI expanded by 2% and stood at 812,864 in June 2021, with total lamb numbers up 3% year on year to 1,028,000 head. Total pig numbers rose 5% to stand at 716,798, its highest level since 1988.

Overall poultry numbers in NI are unchanged at 24.5m, although broiler numbers are up 4% while laying birds are down 13% when compared to June 2020.