Factories in Northern Ireland have cut base quotes this week. \ Philip Doyle

Processors continue to put pressure on the beef and sheep trade, with further cuts to base quotes for cattle and lambs.

A number have cut 6p/kg from base quotes for beef, which now range from 454p to 462p/kg for U-3 grades.

Most reports indicate cattle are being bought between 474p to 480p/kg. Young bulls are moving from a starting price of 470p/kg, while cull cows continue to trade around 400p/kg for good quality suckler types.

Lambs

Factories have slashed lamb quotes by 30p/kg over the past week, with base prices dropping to 570p/kg on Wednesday.

Deals are being capped around 580p/kg, with factory agents indicating lamb numbers have increased ahead of the July holidays.