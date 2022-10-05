Grass yields recorded on GrassCheck farms across NI during 2022 are down 6% year on year, or just over 0.66t dry matter per hectare (DM/ha).
From March to the start of October, average yield in 2022 was 10.4t DM/ha, down from 11.07t DM/ha last year.
