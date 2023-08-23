Harvesting of winter crops is close to completion on many arable farms in Northern Ireland. \ Donal O'Leary

Harvesting of winter cereals is more or less wrapped up with arable farmers making significant progress during August.

Crops initially yielded favourably leaving the field, with reports of winter wheat touching 4t/acre and just over 3.5t/acre for winter barley.

However, with grain combined at moisture levels from 18% to 25%, once dried below 15%, yields were significantly reduced with reports of 3t to 3.2t/acre being more realistic.

Prices for dried barley range from £194 to just over £200/t, with dried wheat making between £215 and £220. Oilseed rape is trading above £350/t.

Straw

Demand for straw is growing and the backlog for baling has now been brought up-to-date. Round 4x4 bales of barley straw are moving between £18 and £26 ex-field, depending on buying competition and availability. Large square 8x4x3 bales are trading from £48 to £52 ex-field.

Spring crops

The general consensus is that spring crops such as barley and oats are still 10 to 14 days off cutting.

Most farmers are using the interim period between winter and spring crops to progress with planting oilseed rape.

Fertiliser

The recent price hikes on fertiliser appear to have stalled with merchants reporting limited buying appetite among farmers.

CAN is trading between £320 and £330/t with compound NPK products like 25-5-5 priced around £410/t. Compounds such as 18-14-14 range from £460 to £550/t.

