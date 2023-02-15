There is no doubt that having a relatively intense livestock sector in NI creates significant challenges around carbon emissions, ammonia and water quality.
However, there are good reasons why livestock are the main output from local agriculture. In particular, NI is a great place to grow grass, suffers little from drought and has a long growing season. On top of that, our hard-working family farm structure has dovetailed well with the intensive sector, especially poultry production.
