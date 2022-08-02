Fourteen pre-selected lots passed successfully under the hammer as the British Limousin Cattle Society held its special 50th anniversary sale last week.

In front of a packed sale ring, they represented the very best of modern and some classic bloodlines.

Leading the day’s trading at 26,000gns was the November 2021-born bull calf Jalex Superb from renowned Northern Ireland producer James Alexander.

Drawing strong interest before the sale, Superb is by the noted Mayo-bred Derrygullinane Kingbull and out of Jalex Missy, a homebred cow sired by Bassingfield Hobama, with his dam being Trueman Isabella, full sister to the well-known Trueman Idol.

Bidding was strong, with the final nod going to Mr G Cameron, Acharrade, Argyll.

Trueman Serenata - 22,000gns.

Next to hit the highlights at 22,000gns was Trueman Serenata, an April 2021-born heifer from Messrs H Savage and Sons, also from Northern Ireland.

By the herd’s stock bull Telfers Munster, Serenata won the best heifer calf in the NI herd competition in 2021, as did her dam – Trueman Layla - in 2015.

With a myostatin genotype of F94L/Q204X, she has a retail value in the top 1% of the breed in the UK and heads to the home of Mr A J Ewing, Dumbretton, Annan, Dumfriesshire.

Huntershall Sancho - 18,000gns.

February 2021-born bull Huntershall Sancho was put forward for sale by Mr S J Nixon, Huntershall, Wigton.

Bidding climbed swiftly to 18,000gns, with the sale successfully bagged by Messrs W Richardson & Son, Ghyll House, Appleby, for their well-known pedigree Mystyle herd.

By the noted sire Gunnerfleet Hicks and out of Allanfauld Jolene, a cow that has bred so successfully for the herd, Sancho has a myostatin genotype of F94L/Q204X.

Charlottes Sapphire - 16,000gns.

Selling at 16,000gns was heifer Charlottes Sapphire, exhibited by Ms C Martin, Dromore, Co Down.

Born April 2021 and with myostatin genotype of F94L/Q204X, this heifer is no stranger to many having lifted the junior female Limousin, overall junior Limousin and junior interbreed crowns at the RUAS Balmoral Show earlier this year.

By Elite Forever Brill and out of an Irish dam Roundhill Kmelodie1595, the heifer heads to Ireland and the home of the noted Ardnacrusha pedigree herd of Donal Maloney, Co Clare.

Rounding off the sale were embryos offered for sale. The first were a pair consigned by EH Pennie and Son of the Sarkley pedigree herd, Montgomery, Powys.

These were out of Sarkley Glorianne by Ampertaine Elgin, therefore bred the same way as the recent world-record breaker Graiggoch Rambo who sold for 180,000gns.

These sold for 7,000gns for the pair to M Cormack, Meadow View, Stoke Prior, Leominster.

Sale summary

11 animals average £14,223.

7 heifers average £7,000.

4 bulls average £18,113.

4 embryos average £3,250 each.