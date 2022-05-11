Limousin bulls from Northern Ireland were amongst the top prices at May sale in Carlisle.

Pedigree breeders from Northern Ireland were among the top prices at the British Limousin Society sale in Carlisle on 7 May.

Cullyhanna breeder Stephen Reel sold Gorrycam Saxon to 13,000gns. Michael Diamond, Garvagh sold Pointhouse Rumble for 10,000gns while James McKay, Upperlands, sold Ampertaine Rustler for 9,000gns.

The standout entry was Graiggoch Rambo which set a world record price of 180,000gns, breaking the previous record of 140,000gns for Trueman Jagger from Henry Savage, Altnamackin, Newry.

Dorset

NI Dorset breeders also had a successful outing at the May Fair at Exeter Mart with Thomas Wright, Ballymoney selling Ballytaggart Emoji for 4,200gns. Thomas also sold rams for 4,000gns and 2,800gns.

Ballymena breeder, William Carson sold Downkillybegs Eagle Eye for 3,000gns with Co Armagh breeder, Ben Lamb selling Richhill Bashful for 2,800gns.

