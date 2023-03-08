Hogget prices are rising as demand in the live trade increases.

With processors chasing numbers, base quotes have increased to 540p/kg, an increase of 20p/kg on last week.

Supplies of slaughter fit hoggets are tightening just as buying demand ramps up for the Ramadan festival which begins on 22 March.

Struggle

However, deals of 550p/kg are widely available as factories struggle to keep pace with local marts.

Prices there are up £2 to £5 per head on last week with good quality meal finished hoggets commanding £120 and above with increasing regularity.

Irish factories have increased prices by 20c/kg this week with €6.30 to €6.50/kg on offer which converts to 535p to 548p/kg.

