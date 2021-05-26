Although most processors decided to hold base prices for April, the relatively small increases applied by both Dale Farm and Aurivo mean that average monthly base price continues to rise in NI.

Across all processors, base price averaged 29.1p/l for April. It is the highest monthly average going back 40 months to December 2017, when the figure stood at 30.56p/l.

For a 1m litre producer on alternate day collection, Glanbia Ireland and Dale Farm lead the way for milk produced in April at three different levels of quality as outlined in Table B.

For good quality milk, prices averaged 31.55p/l across all processors, a 0.04p/l increase on the previous month.

Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown are in first place on 31.85p/l, up three places from the previous month, and just ahead of Dale Farm in third on 31.81p/l.

Glanbia Cheese slips three places to finish fourth, while Lakeland is fifth, followed by Aurivo and Strathroy.

Moving to average quality milk, the average price paid across all processors was 30.65p/l, a small drop of 0.05p/l on the previous month.

Dale Farm leads on 30.99p/l, the first time it has topped the table for average quality milk since September 2018. A combination of factors takes NI’s second largest processor top, including that its collection charges have less impact for higher volume suppliers.

Missing out by the narrowest of margins is Glanbia Cheese in second place on 30.98p/l.

Glanbia Ireland gains one place to finish third, whereas Lakeland Dairies slips two places to fifth, with Aurivo and Strathroy rounding out the table.

With current milk prices around 5p/l ahead of the same month in 2020, it means that the 12-month rolling average continues to rise. The April 2021 average is just over 0.5p/l ahead of the same calculation done in the March league.

As shown in Table C, Lakeland are out in front for good quality milk, paying 29.85p/l across the last 12 months, with Glanbia/Fivemiletown holding joint second on 29.76p/l.

All positions are unchanged from March, with Glanbia Cheese in fourth, followed by Aurivo, Dale Farm and Strathroy.

On average quality milk, Glanbia/Fivemiletown remains in first place, a position it has held since December 2019.

Glanbia Cheese is third as Lakeland slips one spot to fourth, while there is no change across the remaining places.

Read more

New entrant bucking the trend