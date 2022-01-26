December is the fourth consecutive month that all NI milk buyers applied an across the board price increase.

Including winter bonuses, the average base price reached a record high of 34.14p/l, which is 6.3p/l more than that from the start of the year (January 2021).

For a 1m litre producer, Table B compares milk pricing across three different qualities, as outlined in Table 1 on the opposite page.

Record highs

Across all processors, the price paid for good-quality milk averaged 37.25p/l for December, up from 37.09p/l in the previous month.

Leading this analysis is Lakeland Dairies, having broken the 38p/l barrier and setting the highest price ever recorded in our milk leagues at 38.15p/l.

This is followed by Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown in second place with a price of 37.99p/l, which also surpasses the previous high of 37.88p/l recorded in December 2013.

Dale Farm comes next on 37.66p/l, holding on to fourth place.

Average quality

The prices paid for average-quality milk are typically more in line with actual farm gate prices paid each month.

Across all processors, the average is 36.31p/l for December, a rise of 0.26p/l from November. Again, Lakeland finishes on top with 37.01p/l, just ahead of Glanbia Ireland.

All positions in this table are unchanged from the previous month.

Rolling average

Having dominated the milk league during 2021, it is no surprise that Glanbia Ireland finishes the year with the highest 12-month rolling average prices for good and average quality milk.

As milk prices increased in nine of the 12 months last year, the rolling average prices in December are around 5p/l above where they started the year.

That is worth £50,000 in additional income for a 1m litre producer.

On good-quality milk, Glanbia Ireland tops the table with an average of 33.26p/l. Dale Farm moves up to third place, overtaking Lakeland Dairies.

Moving to average quality milk, Glanbia Ireland is again leading the way on 32.21p/l with its closest competitor being Glanbia Cheese on 32.02p/l.

