Glanbia Ireland leads on prices paid to 1m litre suppliers across high, average and low solids milk. \ Philip Doyle

Across all NI milk processors base prices averaged 43.83p/l for June. That is a 14.5p/l increase year-on-year, and is worth just over £13,200 in monthly income for a farmer producing 1m litres annually in line with the NI supply profile.

With Glanbia Ireland paying the highest starting price of 44.9p/l, it therefore leads the analysis for milk produced at three different qualities.

Butterfat and protein continue to trend downwards month-on-month, reducing the value of milk solids by 0.4p/l when compared to the previous milk league.

However, this is masked by the rise in base prices. For high solids milk, prices averaged 45.79p/l in June, up 1.9p/l from May.

Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown leads on 47.13p/l. Lakeland Dairies moves up three places to second thanks to a 2.5p/l increase in base price and higher premiums than others on TBC and SCC.

Aurivo slips one place to third on 45.86p/l. Glanbia Cheese remains in fourth, while Dale Farm loses two places to sit fifth, with Strathroy rounding out the table.

Average milk solids

Moving to milk with average solids, the average price across all processors was 45.14p/l, up from 43.21p/l in May.

Once again, Glanbia Ireland tops the table on 46.34p/l, however, behind Glanbia there has been several positional changes when compared to the May analysis.

Similar to high solids milk, Lakeland Dairies moves up three places to second on 45.27p/l with Aurivo slipping one place to third.

Glanbia Cheese also loses one place by finishing fourth, as does Dale Farm in fifth with Strathroy at the foot of the table.

Rolling average

Given that processors have increased base milk prices in 11 out of the last 12 months, the rolling average price continues to strengthen.

Glanbia Ireland dominates our analysis across all three milk qualities. For high solids milk, the company leads for the ninth successive month on 38.61p/l with no positional changes from second to sixth place.

For average solids, again there are no positional changes, with Glanbia out in front on 37.64p/l.

