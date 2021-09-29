Glanbia Ireland has finished on top of the Northern Ireland milk league for the fifth consecutive month.

Despite leaving its base price unchanged on 29.5p/l, Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown stays on top of the NI milk league for the fifth consecutive month.

Once the usual premiums are applied for milk quality and volume, Glanbia remains out in front on 30.65p/l for milk collected on alternate days during August.

Milk quality

As monthly milk supplies fall toward their lowest point in the year, the value of butterfat and protein makes up a greater percentage of the final milk price.

To calculate final league positions in the August league table, milk quality is based on actual data recorded by DAERA for the same month in 2020. Butterfat is set at 4%, with protein at 3.29%, lactose at 4.67%, and TBC and SCC at 22 and 234 respectively.

Price increases

Missing out on top spot by just 0.1p/l is Dale Farm which finishes on 30.55p/l. The NI co-op has now finished runner-up in the league table for six consecutive months.

Despite leading the pack on a base price of 30.05p/l following a 0.25p/l increase for August, transport deductions and no bonus payment at the outlined cell counts prevent Dale Farm from topping the table.

Rising two places to fourth is Lakeland Dairies thanks to a 0.3p/l increase in base price. NI’s largest processor started on a base of 29.5p/l, and once adjustments are made for quality, it paid a final price of 30.53p/l. Holding on to fifth place is Glanbia Cheese. The Magheralin processor increased its August base by 0.25p to 29p/l. While that is still behind others, at the outlined milk quality, suppliers of Glanbia Cheese also receive the 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus.

A 0.5p/l price increase helps Strathroy climb one place to sixth spot, which means Aurivo slips three positions to finish bottom of the table for August.

12-month rolling average

Comparing average milk prices over the rolling 12-month period ending August 2021, Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown remains out in front for milk on both alternate day and daily collections.

On milk collected on alternate days, Glanbia Ireland finishes with an average of 30.2p/l. That rolling 12-month price is up 0.3p/l from the previous month, as prices paid have increased by over 3.5p/l from August 2020 to August 2021.

Lakeland Dairies remains in third place, trailing Glanbia by 0.2p/l, while Glanbia Cheese finishes fourth. Aurivo, Dale Farm and Strathroy round out the table.

On daily collection, there are no changes from the previous month, with Glanbia Ireland leading the way on 29.93p/l, followed by Glanbia Cheese.

