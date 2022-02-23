Glanbia Ireland has returned to the top of the NI milk league.\ Claire Nash

Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown tops the first milk league of 2022, paying 36.94p/l for milk collected on alternate days during January.

Winter bonus payments were again a key factor in deciding the final league positions, as some processors no longer pay a top-up for January, while others still offer an incentive.

In the case of Glanbia Ireland, it paid a 1.5p/l winter bonus, which was in addition to a 0.25p/l increase in base price. It also introduced a new 0.4p/l sustainability payment, putting its suppliers on a starting price of 35.15p/l for last month.

Glanbia has made the sustainability payment available to suppliers on both sides of the Irish border, and it will run for three years.

This year, the payment will be made to everyone unconditionally, but from 2023 on, suppliers will have to meet certain criteria that deliver an environmental benefit such as use of low emission slurry spreading equipment, planting new hedges or using more clover.

Higher annual yield

A number of changes have been made to our monthly milk league from January 2022. The main analysis will now be based on a farmer supplying 750,000l annually, which is broadly in line with the current NI average.

However, monthly calculations are still based on milk qualities published by DAERA for the same month in the previous year.

For January, this means butterfat is set at 4.18%, protein is 3.28%, lactose at 4.77%, with 17 TBC and 187 SCC.

Other places

Behind Glanbia, Aurivo finishes in third for January on a final price of 35.64p/l. The west of Ireland processor pays a 1p/l winter bonus and raised its base by 0.75p/, putting suppliers on a starting price of 34p/l.

Dale Farm finishes mid-table. While the NI co-op did increase base price by 1p/l, taking it to 34.05p/l, it is the only processor applying transport costs on alternate day collection.

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies drops from first to sixth spot, and is sandwiched between Strathroy and Glanbia Cheese.

January is the first month that a new Lakeland payment structure applies. Each supplier has been able to choose their own base reference year from 2018 to 2020, with new enhanced fat and protein increments applied where milk quality is above their individual base year.

However, it is not possible to factor this into our milk league calculations, as the co-op is not paying the same price across suppliers for a consistent quality of milk.

This means that all of our Lakeland calculations are based on existing increments (that applied in 2021)

But it is worth noting that the overwhelming majority of Lakeland suppliers benefitted under the new payment in January 2022.

For a Lakeland supplier with a baseline of 4% butterfat and 3.25% protein, the solids used in the January league would be worth an additional 0.23p/l.

Rolling average

While there has been a significant change in January milk league placings compared to the previous month, it is not reflected in 12-month rolling average prices, which are all unchanged for milk collected on alternate days. Glanbia Ireland continues to lead the pack, with Dale Farm in third.

Read more

Glanbia unveils 0.5c/l sustainability bonus