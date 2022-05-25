Glanbia Ireland/Fivemiletown has remained top of the NI milk league for a fourth successive month, paying 43.27p/l for milk collected on alternate days during April.
Once again, all processors increased starting prices for April. In the case of Glanbia Ireland, its starting price rose by 2.5p/l, and once a 0.4p/l sustainability bonus is added in, it is effectively a base price of 41.65p/l.However, while all other processors increased base prices directly, that was not the case for Glanbia Ireland.
