Similar to the 750,000l league, Strathroy Dairies leads our monthly analysis of prices paid to a 1m litre producer (Table B).

The prices outlined are shown across high, average and low solids, with the different milk qualities used in the calculations included in Table 1 on the opposite page. Volume bonuses are also factored in, as are any deductions on transport where appropriate.

For high solids milk, prices averaged 31.75p/l across all processors for July, down from 33.24p/l in June.

Strathroy leads the way for the second month in a row, paying 32.63p/l.

Dale Farm finishes second for the fourth consecutive month, with Aurivo moving up one place to third. Tirlán/Fivemiletown slips to fourth ahead of Glanbia Cheese in fifth.

Average solids

For milk produced at average solids, the prices paid across all processors in July stands at 31.03p/l, down from 32.51p/l in June.

Once again, Strathroy tops the table, finishing on 32.08p/l, and is the only processor to pay in excess of 32p/l for this quality of milk.

Dale Farm remains in second, while Aurivo leapfrogs Tirlán to claim third. At the foot of the table, there are no positional changes.

Rolling milk price

When comparing milk prices over the rolling 12-month period ending July 2023, Tirlán continues to dominate the league tables for high and average milk solids, with Dale Farm being its closest competitor.

There are no changes in mid-table at either milk quality, as Strathroy remains in third, followed by Lakeland Dairies.

On low solids milk, Strathroy is out in front with the best 12-month rolling milk price, with Lakeland in second.

