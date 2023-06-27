Tirlán is well positioned for May within the NI milk league analysis.

Tirlán/Fivemiletown tops the NI milk for the third month in a row, helped in part by being the only processor to leave its base price unchanged for May.

Its base of 32.75p/l is boosted by a 0.4p/l sustainability payment and factoring in premiums for milk quality, Tirlán finishes on 34.66p/l for milk collected on alternate days.

All other processors made cuts of 0.5p/l to 1.5p/l for May milk, creating a gap of 3.5p/l from the highest to lowest base prices.

As the average NI dairy farm hits peak production during the month, this differential amounts to over £2,500 for a 750,000-litre producer supplying 9.8% of their annual output.

Milk solids

As the year progresses, butterfat and protein continue to fall month on month, with the May league calculated at 4.05% butterfat, 3.26% protein, 4.78% lactose, 25 TBC and 197 SCC, which are actual figures recorded by DAERA for the same month last year.

Positions unchanged

Behind Tirlán, there are no positional changes when compared to April. Strathroy finishes second and is the only other processor to pay above 34p/l.

Dale Farm is third, and despite paying a starting price of 33.05p/l which includes its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus, it falls behind Strathroy due to being the only processor with transport charges to be deducted in our calculations.

Aurivo holds fourth spot with Glanbia Cheese fifth, despite paying the lowest base price across all processors. A 0.5p/l sustainability payment and 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus keeps the Magheralin company above Lakeland Dairies, which remains bottom for May.

The Lakeland price does not include its five-year scheme to enhance milk solids, which is worth an additional 0.2p/l for the average NI dairy farmer.

With no positional changes to the monthly league, Tirlán continues to lead the 12-month rolling analysis for the period ending May 2023, a position it has held for 37 months.

Co-op averages

The NI league is calculated on a standard litre to allow us to compare prices across all processors at set butterfat and protein percentages.

In reality, this standard litre differs from the butterfat and protein recorded by each processor last month.

Shown in Figure 1 is each processor’s actual May butterfat and protein figure, as well as our best estimate of a monthly payout to a 750,000-litre farmer supplying 9.8% of their annual output last month.

Unsurprisingly, Tirlán has the highest monthly cheque at £26,284, while Lakeland is in last place, although in this analysis, its enhanced payment on fat and protein is factored into our calculations.

