Milk processors in Northern Ireland have decided to leave base prices unchanged for June. \ CJ Nash

All milk processors in NI with the exception of Aurivo, have declared their hand for June, and left base prices unchanged from the previous month.

It the first time this year that no processor has applied any form of monthly price increase.

Dale Farm remains out in front on a base of 29.8p/l which includes the 0.3p/l loyalty bonus. Lakeland Diaries set the trend on Friday of last week by holding on 29.2p/l.

Glanbia Milk/Fivemiletown are also holding with a price of 29.5p/l, while Glanbia Cheese stays on a base of 28.75p/l. That leaves Omagh based Strathroy Dairy on a base of 29p/l.

MPI

Meanwhile, the latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the UFU has fallen by 0.75p/l to 31.63p/l.

It’s the first time since February that the MPI had dipped below the 32p/l mark, and reflects the recent pressure on commodity markets as global milk supply forecasts increase.

At this week’s Dutch Dairy Board auction, butter and whole milk powder were unchanged but skim milk powder fell by €20/t.

Meanwhile, milk quality recorded on NI farms during the first quarter of 2021 shows higher butterfat and protein percentages year on year.

Butterfat averaged 4.15% across January to March compared to 4.08% during the same period last year. Protein averaged 3.27% during Q1 of this year, marginally above the 3.26% from last year.

Read more

Latest kill sheet in for Tullamore Farm