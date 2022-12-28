October is the sixth successive month in Northern Ireland that milk production has been lower year on year.

October milk production in NI totalled 182.75m litres, down 3m litres on the same month in 2021, the latest statistics published by DAERA show.

The first four months of 2022 saw production slightly up on the previous year. However, since May, monthly production has fallen short of 2021 levels.

If the trend continues in November and December it will be the first time in seven years that the NI milk pool has not grown.

Total production from January to October now stands at 2,135m litres, down 0.3% on the 2,143m litres recorded over the same period last year.

