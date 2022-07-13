Milk solids have been slowly increasing year on year in Northern Ireland.

Milk quality in NI continues to improve year on year with DAERA statistics showing butterfat averaging 4.14% during January to May.

This is an increase on the 4.11% from the same period in 2021, and the 4.03% in 2020 and 4.01% in 2019.

Protein is marginally higher at 3.28% this year, up from 3.27% during the same period in 2021 and 2020, and the 3.26% from 2019.

Lactose has averaged 4.78% this year, up from 4.77% in 2021.

In terms of milk hygiene, somatic cell counts have averaged 188 in 2022, down from 192 last year and 190 in 2020.

However, TBC is higher year on year with an average of 20 compared to 18 in 2021.

