The UFU President's roadshow held in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, in January 2020. \ Houston Green

UFU push on with winter roadshows

The Ulster Farmer’s Union (UFU) presidents’ roadshows will go ahead as planned in January, but with strict COVID-19 measures in place.

Those who want to attend must register at www.ufuni.org/events and at the event will be required to wear face masks, adhere to 2m social distancing and have proof of vaccination or a negative test to gain entry.

“Regardless of vaccination status, we ask everyone to do a lateral flow test before the event. We also urge anyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to please stay at home,” said UFU president Victor Chestnutt. All meetings begin at 8pm, at the following venues:

Co Down – Monday 10 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch.

Co Derry – Wednesday 12 January, Roe Park, Limavady.

Co Antrim – Monday 17 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

Co Tyrone – Wednesday 19 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

Co Armagh – Monday 24 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh.

Co Fermanagh – Wednesday 26 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Webinar on targeted wormer treatments

The results from the first year of an on-farm study in NI looking at the potential to target treat ruminant livestock with anthelmintics will be the subject of a webinar taking place on Monday 7 February at 8pm.

The study, which is led by AgriSearch, involves three NI beef farms – two dairy and two with sheep.

The aim of the work is to determine the feasibility of implementing Targeted Selective Treatment (TST) of anthelmintics on farms.

However, while TST (for example, only dosing lambs with low weight gains) has been successful during research trials, it is not that practical an option on farms.Instead, the farms in the project have tended to target treatments at certain groups of stock.

The majority were able to reduce the number of anthelmintic treatments undertaken compared to a usual year.

To register for the event, see www.agrisearch.org.