Harbinson to host ARCZero farm walk

Hugh Harbinson, who farms with his father Thompson at Aghadowey, Co Derry, will host the latest in a series of farm walks by members of the ARCZero project on Thursday 1 September.

The Harbinsons milk 180 cows, and are one of seven farms in the project, which is focused on calculating net carbon emissions from farms.

The event will include expert speakers from Queen’s University, AFBI and CAFRE. Farm walks will leave at 10.30am, 11am, 1.30pm and 2pm. Pre-registration is required via www.arczeroni.org.

YFCU membership rebounds

Membership of the Young Farmer’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic but has rebounded sharply throughout this year.

“During COVID, our membership dropped to 1,800. I am glad to say our organisation is today sitting with 3,100 members,” said YFCU president Peter Alexander. He said limited social interactions during COVID-19 lockdowns has made young people in rural areas appreciate the opportunities associated with the YFCU.

“It has let young people see that being part of young farmers gets you out of the house and lets you meet new people. Hopefully we can build on that in the future and move the organisation forward,” he said.

Listen to the interview at www.ifj.ie/podcast

Biomethane is solution to energy crisis - UFU

Spiralling energy costs for consumers and an over-reliance on imported gas could be addressed by investing in biomethane, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has claimed.

Biomethane can be produced by anaerobic digestion where grass silage, animal manures and other waste products are utilised to produce gas.

“The green energy source acts as a direct substitute for conventional natural gas and when injected into the gas network, provides a potential heating source which ticks many boxes,” said UFU rural enterprise chair John Watt.

“Biomethane can be produced at scale and distributed thanks to the modern gas network here in NI,” he added.

A recent study suggested that 80% of the gas network demand in NI could be met with anaerobic digestion and the UFU is urging the government to develop production of biomethane.

Fertiliser database to be established in Ireland

Farmers in the Republic of Ireland will face fines of up to €5,000 for failing to comply with conditions that are to be set out with the establishment of the national fertiliser database from January 2023.

A bill will establish two fertiliser registers, one for farmer users of chemical fertilisers and another for all other agents who handle product along the fertiliser supply chain.

Together, these registers are to form the national database which will be used by the Department of Agriculture to track fertiliser movements and compliance with environmental schemes and the Nitrates Directive.