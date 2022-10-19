Bird flu prevention zone

All bird keepers in NI are legally required to follow strict biosecurity measures as part of an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone which was introduced on Monday.

It comes as the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the disease was confirmed in captive birds at the Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust at Strangford Lough.

Bird flu prevention zone measures have also been introduced in Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

“There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review,” said NI chief vet Robert Huey.

Don’t subsidise food production, MPs told

Subsidies should not be used to incentivise farmers to produce food, a UK government adviser has said. Speaking at Westminster, Henry Dimbleby said the war in Ukraine had exposed problems with food security in various countries, but this was not a major issue in the UK. He told a committee of MPs that the government should not change its plan for farm payments in England to be mainly based on environmental measures.

NI agri export focused– minister

The agri food sector in NI has a strong focus on reaching into new export markets, UK Trade Minister Greg Hands told a committee of MPs in Westminster on Wednesday. “In my engagement in different roles with business in NI, there is a lot of them that are already very highly export orientated, particularly the agriculture sector,” Hands said.

“I can’t remember the number of times I met with the Ulster Farmers’ Union. They are always engaged in selling their excellent produce,” the Conservative MP added.