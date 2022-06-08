NI farmers need higher prices – Poots

All sectors of the agriculture industry in NI need higher farmgate prices to respond to spiralling input costs, Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots has said. “This correction must come in the form of increased farmgate prices for all sectors. I have written to retailers to voice my concern regarding farmgate prices for primary food producers,” he said.

In response to a written question from SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, Minister Poots said he was aware of the unprecedented rises in input costs for energy, feed and fertiliser.

“It must be balanced quickly by price adjustments throughout the supply chain if the economic viability of primary production and domestic supplies of agricultural goods are to be sustained,” the DUP politician said.

UK is at risk of a food crisis, says NFU

The UK is at risk of entering a food crisis, the vice president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has said.

“Food security and strategic supply matters. It’s unlikely we’re going to run out of food on the shelves but what will be available, and the price of it, we still don’t really know,” said David Exwood.

In a speech at the Royal Bath & West Show, Exwood said serious discussion within the UK government about food production challenges was “in its infancy”.

“In this country we have targets for the environment and biodiversity, and we have a strategy for energy production – but we have nothing for food,” the Sussex farmer said.

More carbon farm walks in June

Simon Best will host the second on-farm event under the ARCZero project on Friday 17 June from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Simon farms 1,200 acres of predominantly arable land in partnership with his father John and brother Rory at Poyntzpass, Co Armagh.

The farm also runs an Angus suckler herd and green waste composting facility.

Another ARCZero farmwalk will be hosted by John Egerton on Tuesday 21 June, with tours running throughout the day.

John runs a herd of 90 suckler cows, 200 breeding ewes and a calf rearing enterprise at Roslea, Co Fermanagh, with his wife Elizabeth and three sons.

Both events are free to attend, but pre-registration is required at www.arczeroni.org.