NI new tractor registrations up 37%

There were 582 new tractors registered in NI during 2021, equating to a 37% increase year on year, according to data from the Agricultural Engineers’ Association (AEA).

In Scotland, new tractor registrations rose by 17%, with 1,466 machines registered during 2021. In the UK overall, AEA figures indicate new tractor sales were up by 16% last year, as 12,017 registrations were recorded.

The average horsepower (hp) of new agricultural tractors registered in the UK fell last year to 166hp. This is down from 171hp the year before but is on par with the 2019 average.

“Barring 2020, the average has been fairly stable over the last four years, although it is probably too early to say whether the decades-long trend of steadily rising average power has come to an end,” said Stephen Howarth from AEA.

UK minister talks trade with Brazil

The UK government’s International Trade Secretary has spoken to her Brazilian counterpart about developing trade links between the two countries.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Twitter that she had a telephone call with Roberto Fendt on Tuesday to discuss “how we can strengthen trade”.

“There are real opportunities to go further on green trade and boost jobs through clean growth,” she said.

Fertiliser webinars for NI farmers

Two webinars about planning fertiliser applications for the 2022 growing season start next week.

The first webinar is aimed at dairy farmers and will be held on Wednesday 26 January. The second, which is for beef and sheep farmers, takes place on Monday 31 January.

The events are being jointly organised by AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE and both start at 8pm. To register, visit either the AgriSearch or CAFRE websites.