Inaugural NI Food and Drink Conference

A conference organised by the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) is to take place on Tuesday 25 April at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast.

The event runs from 8.30am to 4pm with sessions covering topics such as exporting, food standards, consumer trends and automation, with high-level speakers from across government and the agri-food industry.

For more information on the conference and to book your place, visit the NIFDA website at https://nifda.co.uk.

NIEA consultation on wildfires

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has published a consultation which explores potential actions that could be taken around future management of wildfires in NI.

“Wildfires are a threat to people, property, wildlife and the countryside and efforts to fight them are a drain on the public resources,” said Mark Hammond from NIEA. The 12-week consultation closes on 20 June 2023. The various consultation documents can be viewed on the DAERA website (https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk).

Sign up to soil training – UFU

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging farmers who have received, or will soon receive, results as part of the rollout in the first zone of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, to sign up for training now available through CAFRE.

“It will have huge benefits as farmers will be able to maximise the nutrient potential of their soils and take a planned approach to nutrient applications benefiting their business while protecting the environment,” said UFU deputy president William Irvine.

The training is available via online videos, webinar training or face-to-face.