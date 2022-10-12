Limousin cattle bred in Northern Irealnd will feature strongly at the UK's premier autumn show and sale in Carlisle. / Alfie Shaw

The NI pedigree cattle sector will be well represented at the UK’s premier autumn sales in Carlisle and Stirling Marts, despite still facing the possibility of a six-month residency period before an unsold animal can return home.

On Saturday 15 October, 13 animals originating on nine NI farms have been entered for sale at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s premier autumn sale in Carlisle.

Next week, six bulls from three local breeders have been entered at the Simmental sale in Stirling Mart, with four bulls heading for the Aberdeen Angus ring, and two in the Charolais sale.

Since January 2021, under the rules of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, NI cattle attending sales in Britain are essentially on a one-way ticket.

A new European Health Certificate allows NI animals to return home provided they have spent less than 15 days in Britain, however it must be an export approved sale.

Breed societies are hopeful the first export-approved sales will be in place before the end of the year.

Read more

Standstill rule stays for autumn sales in Britain