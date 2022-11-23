Moy Park restarts processing at Ballymena plant

Moy Park has recommenced processing live birds at its factory in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The poultry processor suspended the live processing line in January 2022 in response to “customer growth and labour market challenges”.

Moy Park is now looking to recruit 150 staff for permanent positions across the business.

“We’ll be working closely with our farming and supply chain partners as customer demand for our products grows in future,” said Gary Leslie from Moy Park.

UFU and CAFRE poultry conference

A poultry conference will be held at Greenmount Campus in Antrim on Monday 5 December at 7pm. Speakers include John Kirkpatrick from Tesco, NI chief vet Robert Huey and Solmatix Renewables founder Richard Bell. The free event is being jointly organised by the UFU and CAFRE. Book at www.ufuni.org/events