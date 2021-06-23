Beef prices in Northern Ireland are holding firm, with processors raising base quotes. However, lamb prices continue to slide.

Supplies of slaughter-fit cattle continue to tighten and processors have responded by raising base quotes.

Several plants have added 8p/kg to quotes for U-3 grading animals, putting official base prices between 380p and 384p/kg.

While the outlined quotes are well short of the price deals offered for conventional cattle, it will be welcomed by farmers selling animals through premium breed schemes.

Outside of these schemes, farmers report that 396p/kg continues to be offered for in-spec steers and heifers.

Young bulls are moving at 394p to 396p/kg, with several plants paying bonuses for animals under specific carcase weight limits.

Larger finishers working on a more regular kill schedule are securing 400p/kg, while farmers supplying butcher-type heifers also report price deals at this level are on offer.

Other farmers indicate that some cattle agents are offering flat rate deals with haulage included, or waiving penalties on carcase weight limits as an alternative to keep price under the 400p/kg mark.

Farmers selling cattle continue to report that factory agents are enquiring about numbers likely to come forward next month, although no commitment on price is being made.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades increased by 1.58p to 383.05p/kg.

On U3 grading animals, steers rose by 2p to 393.4p/kg with heifers rising 2.3p to 395.7p/kg and bulls up 1.8p to 387.1p/kg.

Irish cattle imported for direct slaughter at local plants totalled 413, of which 322 were prime animals and 91 being cull cows.

With the price differential closing between NI and Britain, exports to slaughter plants on the other side of the Irish Sea has tailed off with no animals shipped in the last week.

Cows

Base quotes are unchanged on cull cows at 290p/kg for R3 animals, but prices continue to run well ahead of this level for good quality suckler types.

NI sheep : Lamb prices continue to slide

Lamb prices are in retreat as more animals come on the market and competition from southern processors cools.

Mart prices are down by 35p to 63p/kg with factory quotes down 40p/kg to 530p/kg, making a lamb worth £111.30 at the 21kg limit

In Kilrea, 500 lambs made 514p to 538p/kg, down 40p/kg on last week. Lambs at 23.5kg made £118, down £7 on last week with 22kg making £114, down £9.

In Massereene, a big show of 812 lambs sold from 500p to 537p/kg, down 35p/kg on last week.

In Saintfield, a great show of 725 lambs made 480p to 525p/kg, down 45p/kg on last week. Heavyweight lambs at 27kg and 28kg made £124 to £127. Lambs at 24kg and 25kg made £118 to £120. Lambs at 23kg made £112 to £117, while 22kg made £111 and 21kg to £108.

In Rathfriland, 613 lambs made 463p to 500p/kg with the sale average on 475p/kg, down 63p/kg on the week.

In Ballymena, 21kg made £102 to £107, 22.5kg made £107 to £113 with 24kg at £114.

Ewes

Despite the drop in lamb prices, the trade for fat ewes is exceptionally strong. Kilrea sold ewes to £176 and Massereene to £154. In Saintfield, ewes topped £183 with the main run on £120 to £168. In Rathfriland, top price was £176.

