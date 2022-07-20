Factory quotes for fat lambs have come under pressure in NI.

Following a 30p/kg reduction in price last week, NI processors have taken another 50p/kg off lamb prices, wiping £10 off the value of a 21kg carcase.

The latest cuts brings quotes to 550p/kg. There are deals being made at 560p/kg although farmers must have a good supply of in-spec animals to secure the higher price.

Prices have also eased in the marts, but not to the same extent. Sales held earlier this week saw fewer animals forwarded, with slaughter fit animals making £115 to £125 depending on weight and quality.

In the Republic of Ireland, factory prices are at €6.90 to €7/kg which converts to 555p to 564p/kg, and is broadly in line with the prices on offer at local factories.

Beef

Unlike the sheep trade, cattle quotes are generally firm, with a top quote of 426p/kg, but with reports that regular finishers are still being paid up to 450p/kg for U-3 grade animals.

However, some processors have shaved prices for prime steers and heifers back to 446p/kg. Good quality cows continue to hold around 400p/kg.

