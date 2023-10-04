Deals on lamb price and carcase weight are on offer in Northern Ireland.

A price gap of 15p/kg has opened between factories processing fat lambs in NI, with farmers advised to price around.

Deals are also being made at a higher carcase weight limit of 21.5kg with growing speculation that payment to 22kg is on the cards, given numbers are starting to tighten.

While official quotes are in the range of 515p to 520p/kg, farmers selling lambs indicate deals of 525p/kg payable to 21.5kg are on offer, rising to highs of 540p/kg for specialist finishers, albeit at 21kg deadweight.

It means factory prices are in the region of £111 to £112, which is closely aligned with marts.

Butcher-type lambs sold in the live ring are running £5 to £10 above the main run of factory lambs, while short-keep stores are into prices above the £100 mark.

In the Republic of Ireland, there is also a range in factory prices with €6.20 to €6.40/kg buying the bulk of lambs, which equates to 512p to 528p/kg, with deals payable to 22kg deadweight.

Read more

Sheep price update: significant variation in quotes remains