European Commission sources have indicated to the Irish Farmers Journal that any extension for chilled meat products entering Northern Ireland from Britain will be just to allow supply chain adjustments be completed.

The EU prohibits the import of chilled meat products such as sausages and burgers from a third country.

It means that Northern Ireland retailers and restaurants will have to find an alternative source of supply for these products during the three-month extension.

Large retailers in Northern Ireland, who are supplied from distribution centres in Britain, will have to source chilled burgers, sausages and any other manufactured meat products either locally in Northern Ireland or in the EU, with elsewhere on the island of Ireland being an obvious choice.

European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefcovic met a Northern Ireland assembly committee on Monday to discuss the wider operation of the NI Protocol.

While emphasising Commission readiness to explore flexibilities, it was clear that the EU expectation is that the protocol will be fully implemented.

He also emphasised the business opportunity for Northern Ireland in having free access to two markets, the UK and EU.

Northern Ireland companies have been slow to comment on opportunities created by the protocol but Dr Mike Johnston, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Dairy Council, shared his view when giving evidence to a Seanad committee recently.

He described the protocol as having “strong support within the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland simply because we recognise that without it we would be in great trouble.”