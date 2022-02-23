Among the issues raised by NI farmers is access to a range of Plant Protection Products.. \ Philip Doyle

Solutions must be found regarding the supply into NI of vital inputs such as plant protection products, seed potatoes, cereal seed and animal medicines, industry leaders have warned.

Giving evidence to the Stormont agriculture committee last Thursday, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president William Irvine said the NI protocol has created a scenario where farmers are trying to operate under two regulatory regimes (the EU and UK).

But rather than being able to access products from both markets, they are increasingly being left in a “no man’s land” with tightening supply options.

Among the immediate concerns are plant protection products (PPP), with farmers here obliged under the NI protocol to follow EU rules, but only allowed to use PPP authorised for use in the UK.

Where there is any change by the EU to PPP authorisations, these do not apply in Britain, creating a scenario whereby a product can be used in Britain, but not then in NI.

Specific licence

“What NI requires is a specific NI licence and label.

However, our market does not justify the expense of getting that licence and label,” said Irvine.

He told MLAs there is a need for a flexible approach, and emphasised that the problem extends beyond PPP, with similar issues applying to animal medicines.

A grace period which allows medicines to move from Britain to NI was recently extended to the end of 2022.

“When these rules are enforced, it puts 40% of our products at risk,” suggested Irvine.

EU officials unaware

Also giving evidence, Bruce Steele, the chair of the Ulster Arable Society said that concerns around access to various products under the NI protocol were recently raised with EU officials. “They were totally unaware of this. They were of the opinion that we could legally and objectively go to the Republic of Ireland, buy our product and bring it up here and use it,” he said.

He pointed out that if a cereal grower in NI used PPP not authorised in NI/UK, they would be at risk of losing their farm assured status, and receiving a fine on their direct payments.

