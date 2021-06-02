The latest TB figures published by DAERA show that in the first three months of 2021 there were a total of 461 new reactor herds at TB tests.

Once other herds already under TB restriction are added in, 822 herds had at least one reactor at a TB test.

Over the last 12 months herd incidence (the number of new reactor herds as a proportion of those tested) stands at 8.32%. Although that is down slightly from the 9.61% seen in 2017, it is still one of the highest rates recorded in NI over the last 20 years, and around double the rate seen in the Republic of Ireland.

Up to the end of March, 3,192 reactors have been removed at a TB test, which is down slightly on the equivalent figure of 3,450 from 2020.

The highest herd incidence rates are currently in the areas covered by the Newtownards and Ballymena Divisional Veterinary Offices.

