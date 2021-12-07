Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland over the past year, 82.4% was generated from wind.

Just over 42% of total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources between October 2020 to September 2021 (42.1%). This is a 5.5% decrease on the previous 12-month period.

Some 7,549 gigawatt hours (GWh) of total electricity was consumed in Northern Ireland over the year.

Around 3,180 GWh of that was generated from renewable sources located within Northern Ireland.

Sources

Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland over the past year, 82.4% was generated from wind. This compares with 84.5% over the previous 12-month period

Non-wind renewable generation volumes have seen a substantial increase in recent years. In September 2016, some 316.2 GWh of non-wind renewable electricity was generated in Northern Ireland.

Five years later, non-wind renewable electricity increased by 77% to 558.2 GWh. Sources include biogas, biomass and solar.