The Stirling Bull Sales take place this weekend and a Limousin sale is happening in Carlisle next week.

BPS deadline

The deadline for transferring Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements in NI is midnight on Tuesday 2 May 2023.

The sale or lease of entitlements to another farm business needs to be completed using the entitlement transfer system which is available on DAERA online services.

To avoid late penalties, the deadline for submitting single applications is Monday 15 May and the last date for accepting applications this year is Friday 9 June.

Six-month rule stays

Two upcoming pedigree cattle sales in Britain are not export approved so NI livestock will still need to complete a six-month residency before returning to NI.

Bulls across seven different breeds will be on offer at the Stirling Bull Sales this weekend, although only one breeder from NI is showing at the event.

Jonathan Doyle from Cookstown is exhibiting an Angus bull, Drumhill Quarterback. The July 2021 born animal has been in a livery in Britain since November, so a further six-month standstill is not needed if he is not sold or is bought by another NI buyer.

The Limousin Spring Show and Sale takes place next week in Carlisle and 10 different NI breeders are listed in the sale catalogue.

A new export health certificate was agreed last year which allows stock to return to NI within 15 days if the sale is licenced for export.

However, the need for extra administration and TB testing appears to have made export sales off putting for marts and breed societies.

Charolais bulls sell for over £9,000

Pedigree bulls sold to a top price of £9,400 for the senior male champion, Gorteade Storm from JP and James McKeagney, Maghera, at the NI Charolais Club’s spring sale in Swatragh Mart on 21 April.

Storm is a September 2021 son of Newhouse Bigal out of a Prime Roberto cow.

Following the top price was the £9,200 paid for the supreme champion Slievemore Tyson from James and Seamus Bradley, Plumbridge. Tyson is a February 2022-born son of Noble Prince.

Across the sale, 16 bulls sold to an average of £5,171. The female champion went to Keadyview Treasa from Barney O’Kane, Garvagh and sold for £3,100.

Fermanagh farmer charged in Donegal court

A man has appeared before Donegal District Court on 135 charges relating to movement of cattle across the border.

Stephen Douglas Rowe of 3 Tawnawanny Road, Leggs, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, was before Judge Sandra Murphy at Donegal District Court on Monday.

All offences are breaches of the European Communities (Trade in Bovine Animals and Swine) Regulations 1997.

State solicitor Kieran Dillon said the Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine had directed summary disposal, meaning the matter will be heard in the district court.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern requested disclosure of prosecution evidence.

The case was adjourned to September 6.