Suckler outfits hit £2,850 in Markethill

Suckler replacements sold to a peak of £2,850 on two occasions during a special sale from Roland Hadden, at Markethill Mart last Thursday.

A total of 86 lots went under the hammer, 20 of which had young calves at foot, with 83 lots selling to an average of £2,327, up from the £2,053 recorded in October during a similar sale from the same vendor.

Topping the trade was a 34 month Limousin heifer due in February to a Limousin bull, along with a 34 month old Simmental heifer with a two month old Limousin heifer calf at foot.

All heifers forwarded were in-calf to Limousin bulls and vaccinated against BDV, IBR, botulism and scour.

Cow throughput remains strong

The number of cows slaughtered at NI factories over the first four weeks of 2023 is up 2.5% on the same period in 2022, with 8,879 animals processed.

In the week ending 28 January, 2,440 cows were slaughtered, the highest so far in 2023, however, still well down on the exceptional numbers seen last November and December, when the figure peaked at 3,307.

The total kill to date in 2023 stands at 36,415, down slightly on the 37,119 from the same period in 2022, but still well ahead of the 34,618 recorded in 2021.

CAFRE to hold soil nutrient webinars

CAFRE is hosting two webinars focusing on optimising nutrient use on farms in partnership with AFBI, AgriSearch and the Rising Cost Taskforce.

The first event is on Thursday 2 February, with the second webinar on Thursday 9 February. Both events start at 8pm. Register via the AgriSearch website (www.agrisearch.org).

The first webinar will highlight the importance of soil fertility and nutrient management, provide an overview of fertiliser options and consider the role of clover in grassland.

The second webinar aims to raise awareness of how innovative technology can improve the efficient use of nutrients.

